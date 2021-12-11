Late Justice Babalakin’s death is a great loss to the nation and not to the family alone — Osinbajo

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday described the death of late justice Bolarinwa Babalakin as a great loss to the nation and not to his family alone.

The Vice president who made the statement when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased residence in Gbongan of Ayedaade local government area of Osun State, added that, he was credible to Yoruba race and patriotic to his country.

In his profession, he described him as honest, straightforward, respected and trusted in the bench.

“It is painful that we have lost a rare gem when he services were needed most. It is unfortunate that the valuable tree had fallen in the forest. What a big loss to all who appreciate a genius?…