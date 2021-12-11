Man sets self abaze in Osun

A middle-aged man simply identified as Seyi on Friday set himself ablaze inside a kiosk in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

The incident which happened in Ikire town of Irewole Local Governments Area of the state in the evening of the day has thrown residents of the community into a state of mourning and sobbing.

As of the time of filing in this report, the motivation for his action still remained cloudy but this might not be unconnected with the current battered economy of the country.

An eyewitness account stated that before the deceased who was a lotto attendant burnt himself to ashes, he gave money to his children for breakfast.

According to him, “Seyi entered his shop, poured petrol on…