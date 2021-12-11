Nigerians suffering under APC ― PDP

Nigerians have continued to suffer under the All Progressive Congress (APC) as insecurity and unemployment have become the order of the day in an economy that is in shambles.

This is according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which observed in a statement by its new National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba Saturday, that the main opposition party’s goal is to unseat the ruling party in 2023.

“Under the APC, Nigerians continue to experience insecurity ravaging the country, unprecedented unemployment, an economy in shambles, almost collapsing, the Naira falling daily, industries are packing up daily, education standards falling, the health sector in comatose,…