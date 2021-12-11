Other regions should concede presidency to Igbo in 2023 —Ebonyi APC chairman, Okoro-Emegha

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, in this interview by EGBO GRACE, speaks, among other things, on the need for Nigerian to allow an Igbo man to become the president in 2023.

Are you satisfied with the state of the party at the state and national levels?

I must first commend the national leadership of our party and the leader of our party, President Muhammadu Buhari; the governors representing our party in the various states. I commend the cordial working relationship between them and the national leadership of our party. I also want to commend them for the good works they have been doing in their respective states. I commend…