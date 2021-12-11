Presidential Amnesty Programme denies paying N187m for consultancy, stationery within Dikio’s tenure

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has denied claims that it paid N187 million for supply of stationery and consultancy fee for end of year meeting and vocational training during the tenure of its Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio.

PAP insisted that reports suggesting that the transactions were done within Dikio’s tenure were the latest work of mischief-makers, desperately seeking to discredit the Interim Administrator.

It said it was inconceivable for the reports to give the impression that the Senate summoned Dikio for allegedly paying N187million for the supply of stationery and consultancy fee for end of year meetings and vocational training.

The Special…