The bond of love between me and Olofa is strong ―Baba Oba of Offa, Alhaji Abdulraheem Amoo Oladimeji

Alhaji Chief (Dr) Abdulraheem Amoo Oladimeji, OFR, FNAEAP, FSPSP, founder, Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, the Asiwaju of Igbominaland and the Arogundade of Lagos, will today be installed as the Baba Oba of Offaland by His Royal Majesty, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Oloyede Mohammed Ajagungbade l Esuwoye ll, the Olofa of Offa and the Olofa-in-Council. Alhaji Oladimeji Speaks to Tribune’s ADEWUYI ONIGBINDE about the honour and other issues.

How did you feel when you were informed about the chieftaincy title by the Olofa?

Alhamdulillahi Rabbil Alamin (praise be to God, Lord of the Universe). I have been conferred with many chieftaincy titles but the ‘Baba Oba’ title is very different because…