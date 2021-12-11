Three years without a child

I have been married to my wife for the past three years without any child. Both of us live together and have been having regular sex. We are both healthy and have never been sick before. Kindly advise us on what to do.

Ike (by SMS)

Treatment for infertility usually involves both couple. Therefore, I will advise that you and your wife visit a hospital where the doctor will send you for some tests. These tests which may include a semen analysis on you as well as a pelvic ultrasound for your wife will hopefully confirm the cause of your infertility and the appropriate treatment for it.

