Anti-corruption war: Falana, Justice Abiru canvass for return of moral values





Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) and a judge of Lagos State High Court, Justice Adewale Abiru, have called for reform of the social order in the country as well as return of the moral values which abhors corruption and sharp practices.

The two eminent Nigerians spoke in Lagos at the 4th edition of the Gani Fawehinmi Impact and Integrity Awards organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) with the support of Mac Arthur Foundation, blaming the relegation of moral values and failure of the society to play it’s role as being responsible for corruption and increasing rate of murder cases, among others in Nigeria. Twelve distinguished personalities across Nigeria…





Source: Nigerian Tribune