At ‘Shabach Night’, Senwele Jesu, Chigozie, Alawiye-Aluko, others thrill with unusual praise

Ibadan, Oyo State capital, witnessed an unusual praise congress as the brains behind much-rated Praise Concert 2021 and popular gospel music minister, Bukola Akinade, alongside other gospel music ministers – Bisi Alawiye-Aluko, Chigozie Wisdom, Lolade Adeleke, Boiz Olorun, and hundreds of worshippers made sacrifices of praise to God in an-eight hour express praise programme.

The non-stop gospel music concert which was held at the open field of Layland Company, Iyana Church, Ibadan, also featured the stunning performance of a prolific comic actor, Woli Agba, the raving Nepa Boys, and Dr Smile.

Also, the praise concert, which was graced by clerics, captains of industry and distinguished…