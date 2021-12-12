Buhari mourns Soun of Ogbomoso

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of His Royal Highness, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, CFR, on the demise of the highly revered traditional ruler earlier on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the President commiserated with the Government and people of Oyo State and especially the indigenes of Ogbomosoland on the demise of the frontline traditional ruler whose reign of 48 years reinforced the town as a land of peace, accommodating and a bastion of history and tradition.

He also joined the Oyo State Council of Obas in mourning “the First Class Traditional…