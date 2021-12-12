China calls for unity, solidarity in fight against COVID-19

The Chinese government has called for unity, solidarity and partnerships among countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, made the call at the October 1st Award of China-Nigeria Friendship and Donation Ceremony at the China-Assisted Model Primary School, in Abuja.

Jianchun’s call is coming amidst the travel ban on Nigeria by the United Kingdom and the placing of Nigeria on its red list as a result of the new COVID-19 variant “Omicron” which is described by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern.

He expressed optimism as he said with joint efforts, the final victory against COVID-19…