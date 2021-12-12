December is about to be lit!

Award-winning singer and songwriter, Simi,who has just released a brand new single ‘SoBad’ featuring Joeboy, has a ‘detty December’ planned for her fans and lovers of great music.

The mother of one in conjunction with Studio Brat has announced “CAN YOU SIMI NOW! Live with the Banjos” concert scheduled for December 28, 2021, at the Muri Okunola Park.

Produced by BLK HUT, the 90s-themed event showcasing the star songstress performing her greatest hits, is expected to see people attend this concert dressed in 90’s style — a tribute to the era of great music cloaked in a feel-good ambience of the festive season.

With brand affiliation to Chipper Cash and Glo Nigeria, Simi has a…