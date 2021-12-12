Hired by the devil! – Tribune Online

This story of assault on my son last Wednesday by one of his teachers in a secondary school in Magodo Phase 2, is heavily redacted because I have sincerely forgiven the teacher, despite the hurt still in my soul. We are called into the ministry of forgiveness, peace and harmony, even when not convenient, as it is not, in this situation. I’m also leaving the school’s identity out of this story, because fidelity to promise, made to God and man, is our real accountability to the new birth in Christ.

In the midst of the national uproar over the Dowen killing of Sylvester Oromoni, which even attracted presidential assurance to serve justice to those behind the atrocious murder of the 12…