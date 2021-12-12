Late Soun of Ogbomoso buried according to Islamic rites

The Soun of Ogbomoso Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, Ajagungbade III, has been buried.

The burial was done on Sunday afternoon according to Islamic rites.

Dignitaries present at the burial held at the palace of the Soun include the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan; the governor’s Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi; and former governors Rashidi Ladoja, Adebayo Alao-Akala.

The burial was conducted by the Chief Imam of Ogbomoso, Tholiat Oluwasina Ayilara.

It will be recalled that the Soun reportedly died in the early hours of Sunday.

He was aged 95.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Nigerian Tribune