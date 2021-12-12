No one can beat me to my game —Paulachino

Afro pop singer and songwriter, Paul Toghanro, otherwise known as Paulachino, is fast becoming one of the industry’s emerging music stars. While his music started in Cyprus, Paulachino soon realised he has to build his fan base from home hence his return to Nigeria. The singer who is also into modelling, speaks about being a rising force and life outside music with SEGUN ADEBAYO.

In a short time, you have been getting a lot of attention in the music industry and you seem to be making every moment count for you. How would you describe the music journey so far?

I will say the journey has been smooth and rough but I am enjoying the ride. It’s not easy as an independent artiste but the…