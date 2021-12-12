Ogun engages experts to develop economic clusters master plan

The Ogun State Government has engaged a consortium of indigenous professionals to develop a master plan for its Economic Development Clusters (EDCs) across the state, so as to take full advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCTA).

The State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Dapo Okubadejo, stated this at the maiden meeting with the experts in his office in Abeokuta, over the weekend.

He said that the state government decided to design a master plan for the development and creation of the clusters to avoid haphazard development, hence the engagement of the experts.

Okubadejo emphasised that the economic clusters which were…