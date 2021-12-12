Play fatherly role to every Yoruba seeking office, don’t adopt anyone as favoured candidate, Obasanjo warns Yoruba monarchs

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the weekend urged Yoruba monarchs to play fatherly role to every yoruba sons and daughters seeking political office rather than allowing themselves to be played into adopting anybody.

He spoke at the conferment of Aare and Yeye Afurugbin Ola of the source on the Director General, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and his wife, Dr Nterenya Sanginga and Charlotte Kurara, at the Ile-Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

“I want to advise that as traditional rulers in Yorubaland, you must not dabble into partisan politics. Every Yoruba person that comes to you must be blessed and supported. They are all your subjects.

“They will come to…