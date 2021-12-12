Probe ‘missing N10bn NASS funds in 2019’, SERAP tells Lawan, Gbajabiamila

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of House of Representatives Mr Femi Gbajabiamila to “promptly probe and refer to appropriate anti-corruption agencies fresh allegations that N10bn of public money budgeted for the National Assembly is missing, misappropriated or diverted.”

SERAP said: “The grim allegations that N10,051,283,568.82 of public money is missing are documented in the 2019 audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.”

In the letter dated 11 December 2021 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization said: “Addressing the allegations would improve…