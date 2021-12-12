Reps hold public hearing on new Finance bill Monday

Barring last-minute changes, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Usman, is expected to appear before the House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance on Monday, to elucidate on the proposed Finance bill, 2021 transmitted by President Muhammadu Buhari for legislative scrutiny.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in the cover letter transmitted to the House and Senate underscored the need to increase tax and non-tax revenues as well as introduce key reforms in various sectors of the economy, with a view to support of the 2022 budget.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Sections 68 and 59 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I…