We are giving out 10 more cars this December in Joy Unlimited promo, says Glo

Leading telecommunications operator, Globacom, has announced that it will be giving out 10 more brand new cars before the end of the year as part of its ongoing Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion.

The announcement was contained in a statement released to the media in which the company disclosed that the cars would be given out at prize presentation events in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Warri, Onitsha and Uyo.

Globacom has already conducted four prize-presentation ceremonies in Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan and Port Harcourt with the winners going home with amazing prizes. The first car winner also received his car at the Port Harcourt event last Thursday. Equally, hundreds of Glo…