We have settled over 11,000 claimants in 2021 alone, says Chairman, NSITF

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has settled over 11,000 claimants in 2021.

Chairman, management board of the agency, Prince Austin Enajemo-Isire made the disclosure at the weekend at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

The Chairman of the NSITF who said the payment of the Social Insurance to the 11,000 was about N1billion hinted that N529.9million was disbursed to such claimants between June and November this year.

On efforts to reposition the NSITF, Prince Enajemo-Isire told newsmen that financial account of the Fund which was in arrears of over 7 years has been audited up to date with 2019 and 2020 currently under process and auditing.

He said:…