‘You represent the shining light of our politics,’ APC governors tell Uzodinma

The forum of governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Kebbi State governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described his counterpart in Imo State as a shining light in APC.

Governor Bagudu commended the leadership, vision and commitment of Imo State governor to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The chairman of the PGF further noted that the Imo State governor has remained faithful to the development initiatives being implemented by the APC-led government.

The statement read in part: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) join HE Hope…