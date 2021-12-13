Christian organisation emerges to curb ethnic clashes in Nigeria

A new Christian organization, AYATUTU Pentecostal ministers forum (APMIF), was on Sunday emerged to champion the spiritual battle against ethnic clashes and general insecurity in Nigeria.

Rev. Godwin Nyakule, president of the organization while speaking at the occasion in Jalingo disclosed that the idea became necessary as the oppression on the Tiv and other ethnic in Nigeria was taking a distance steps that deserves God’s special attention.

“The birth of this forum came into being as a result of a constant crisis on the Tiv nation and other ethnic in Nigeria. With this, the Taraba Pentecostal Tiv ministers were led by the holy spirit to come together in fulfilling God’s word by…