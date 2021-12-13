Establish national election offences commission, ActionAid Nigeria tasks FG

The ActionAid Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency establish a National Election Offences Commission (NEOC) to bring to book individuals and corporate Organisations indulging in the perpetration of election violence against the state.

The ActionAid Nigeria gave the charge in its latest appraisal of the state of the Nation released, on Sunday.

The statement, which was signed by the Communication Coordinator, Lola Iyanda, and made available to Journalists, said, Vote trading has continued to feature in Nigeria’s elections and will remain to be so if perpetrators could go unpunished.

The statement noted that in addition to the establishment of the National…