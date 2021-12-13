FBNHoldings’ UK Eke: The corporate boardroom guru par excellence

SO many positive things can be said and views expressed about Elder Urum Kalu Eke, MFR, fondly called UK Eke, and each one would be a good piece about him. However, like the description and interpretation provided by each of the six blind men of Indostan (Hindustan) on their historic visit to the elephant, as retold from an ancient Hindu fable in John Godfrey Saxe’s poem, each piece, good and compelling as it may be, will be but a small and inadequate view. And each view will be begging to be pieced together with all other small views to form a composite image, which will then need to be accurately interpreted to give the full portrait of this towering figure in corporate boardrooms….