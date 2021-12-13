Five qualities to cultivate on your path to leadership

Being a great leader is not an easy thing. It requires special qualities that few people possess at the outset. Establishing yourself as an important and trusted figure, who attracts respect and makes others want to follow you, obviously involves preparation and a lot of work on yourself. Rest assured: Everything doesn›t need to be innate, and becoming a leader is possible. To help you in your quest for leadership, here are five essential qualities to develop.

Confidence

A good troop leader is not afraid to trust. It is important to show your employees that you believe in them and in their skills. Dare to delegate various tasks to them, and make them feel important and necessary for the…