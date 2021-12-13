Multiple accidents claim 20 lives, injure 7 others in Bauchi

Two fatal accidents that occurred within 30 minutes intervals in different locations in Bauchi state on Sunday have claimed 20 lives while seven others victims were injured variously.

The confirmation of the accidents was made by the Sector Commander of Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) Bauchi Sector Command, Yusuf Abdullahi while briefing Journalists on Monday.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander, the two separate accidents occurred 30 minutes apart and at two different locations saying that the first accident which involved two vehicles, an 18-seater Toyota Hummer commercial bus and a trailer, occurred at about 7.00 pm, at Bambal Village along Kano-Jama’are highway.

…