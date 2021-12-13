Nigerian entertainment sector supports FG’s Tobacco control act, regulations

Concerned about the growing evidence linking the entertainment industry with the uptick of tobacco use and worried by its impact on public health, the Nigerian entertainment industry has drummed support for the regulation and control of tobacco usage in the country.

At a One-Day Stakeholder Roundtable on the National Tobacco Control Act 2015 and the National Tobacco Control Regulations 2019 as they relate to smoking in movies, organised by National Film and Videos Censors Board (NFVCB) with technical support from Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), stakeholders agreed that the entertainment industry is an important tool of public awareness, hence the need for…