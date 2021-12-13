OAU student’s death: Police contact Interpol, immigration over runaway hotel MD, reject second autopsy result

THE Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police has begun moves to arrest Raheem Adedoyin, the son of Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, owner of Hilton Hotels and Resort, Ile Ife, where Timothy Adegoke, a student of the Obafemi Awolowo University was alleged to have been killed.

The police have also rejected another autopsy report of the post mortem analysis of the body of the deceased on the grounds that his family was not present during the conduct of the test. Nigerian Tribune gathered that the police had contacted International Police organisation, popularly called Interpol, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other agencies on how to arrest…