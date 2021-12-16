Osoba flays Abiodun’s critics, says gov didn’t abandon governance

Former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, abandoned governance in the state when he visited him in the United Kingdom.

He said this when he received the elected local government chairmen in the state at his Ibara Government Reservation Area in Abeokuta, on Wednesday night, that said it was unfair for some people to condemn the governor for visiting him sometimes in September and November, in the UK where he had gone to perform knee replacement surgery.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) commended Abiodun for building legacies that would stand the test of time in…