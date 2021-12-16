Shot LG councillor in Delta dies of bullet wounds 10 days after failed abduction

The councillor representing Ward 5 in the Ethiope East Legislative Arm, Mr. Jude Adjekpovu, has died 10 days after he was shot by suspected kidnappers along the Eku-Abraka Road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Doctors had battled to save his life in an undisclosed hospital after he was shot in his abdomen in an attempted kidnap.

The kidnapers were suspected Fulani herdsmen who, on December 4, waylaid and rained bullets on him along the Eku-Abraka Road.

Shots from the kidnappers, who barricaded the road at about 5:30 p.m, according to sources, were fired into the victim’s car as he tried to…