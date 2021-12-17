Bauchi Assembly declares support for liberation of woman, assures of legislation that protects her

Bauchi State House of Assembly has declared that it will join the campaign for the liberation of the woman by enacting relevant laws that will protect her and make her feel more like the human being that she is.

The declaration was made by the Speaker of the House, Abubakar Y Suleiman while recovering members of the United Nations Women organization, He4She with support from Alert International in his office during an advocacy visit.

The Speaker who stressed the importance of freedom for the woman said that her happiness is the happiness of all considering her role in the house and the society at large.

He added that members of the House have been championing the cause of the…