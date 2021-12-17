Proposed N340 fuel price hike: NLC slates nationwide warning protest on January 27

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to embark on a nationwide protest as from 27th January 2021, to express its rejection and resistance to the proposed plans by the Federal Government to increase the pump price of petrol by 2022.

Congress however added that should the proposed price take effect before the date scheduled for the protest, Congress would immediately mobilise members to shut down services without delay.

This was contained in a communique signed by President and General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, issued at the end of its Ventral Working Vommittee (CWC)/National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Friday…