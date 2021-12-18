Is walking barefoot bad for your child?

WALKING barefoot might be something many people only do at home. But for many, walking or even exercising barefoot is done daily. When a toddler is learning to walk, parents are told to let this process happen naturally, and without shoes. That is because shoes can affect how a child uses the muscles and bones in their feet.

Kids also receive feedback from the ground when they walk barefoot, and it improves their awareness of their body in space. But as a child gets older, we shove their feet into shoes all day long even though walking barefoot in the house is relatively safe.

Is going barefoot bad for children? Walking barefoot more closely restores our natural walking pattern,…