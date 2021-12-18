Nigerian Army dismisses alleged torture, killing of man

The Nigerian Army High Command on Saturday dismissed a report making the rounds of its personnel involvement in the alleged torture and killing of a man, one Mr Christian Ehima, describing the report as false and mischievous.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu while reacting to the reports alleging the army’s involvement in the torture and killing of Mr Ehima.

According to him, the “Nigerian Army has been alerted to a misleading report making the rounds on social media, alleging that troops tortured one Christian Ehima to death.

“The army is a professional…