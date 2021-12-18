Oyo wins overall best state in digital technology development

Oyo State has set a record as it cleared all the award categories at the ninth regular meeting of the National Council on Communications and Digital Economy (NCCDE), held recently at the NAUWA event centre, Asokoro, Abuja.

