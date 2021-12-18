Sign electoral amendment bill into law, CSOs beg Buhari 

The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance (CCSGG) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the long-expected Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill is speedily signed into law.

It said this will open doors to electoral reforms in the country.

The group’s Convener, Jacob Okpanachi made the appeal at a world press conference held yesterday in Abuja.

“We commend the President on the increment in the salaries of the Nigerian police force which we believe is fundamental to good performance, in the same vein we also urge him to sign the long-expected Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill into law in line with his promise to deliver to Nigerians a good election; as we believe…