2021: High, low moments that shaped entertainment scenes

For many celebrities within and outside Nigeria, 2021 would be a year they all had high hopes about. The reason for their expectations may not be far to seek. The preceding year, 2020, was devastating owing to the outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic which shattered their dreams and left many of them, including their foreign counterparts, struggling to put the pieces of their lives together.

Findings by R revealed that the entertainment sector was the worst hit globally, as the industry was scarred by canceled shows, empty theaters and permanently closed venues for gigs and concerts for more than a year amid fears that it could be extended after warnings emerged that the virus that…