A critic replies Akintoye – Tribune Online

Last week’s “Akintoye: A response to critics” quoting Prof. Wale Adeniran, National Chairman of IlanaOmoOduduwa (Oodua), IOO, on behalf of himself, the worldwide leader of Ilana, Prof. BanjiAkintoye (the Alana), and other top-shot IOO executives, has drawn the ire of Mr. George Akinola, an architect and erstwhile General Secretary of the IOO. Another erstwhile IOO executive, Otunba Sade Olukoya (acting the proverbial “ekueda”), had, in a press statement she issued raising allegations against the Ilana leadership of Akintoye, started it all. Penultimate Sunday, miffed by the “roforofo” fight that was engulfing IOO, just like it had done the Yoruba World Congress (YWC)…