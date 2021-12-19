Conducting accountability audit of MDAs’ll attract local, foreign investors ― Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that conducting aggressive accountability audits of various Federal Government agencies will help attract more local and foreign investments in the country.

He said the audit which would soon commence, will help identify bureaucratic bottlenecks and remove them.

The VP spoke at the 5th-anniversary celebration of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

According to him, he said the move is to improve the country’s business environment and economy.

He noted that in some of the FG agencies, the heads “commit to change, but down the line, the system either…