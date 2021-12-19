Journalists in better position to reposition the country — Hon Doguwa

The Majority Leader of House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa has said that as much as the government in power is doing all it can to salvage the country, journalists through annual lectures and symposia can even do better towards promoting national unity, security and socio-economic development.

This was just as the state Commissioner for information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, however, appealed to journalists in the state to always conduct themselves in professional manners and uphold the ethics of the noble profession at all times.

Hon. Doguwa made the assertion while receiving an award for Legislative Excellence bestowed on him by the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel,…