Martins urges Augustine varsity graduates to be positive changes Nigeria needs

The Visitor to the Augustine University, Ilara, Epe, Lagos, who is also the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos and Metropolitan of the See of Lagos, Most Reverend Dr. Alfred Adewale Martins, has charged the new graduates of the university to be positive changes the country needs.

Martins made this known at the third convocation ceremony of the institutions, adding that, “In Nigeria, we contend with a lot of challenges such as insecurity, hunger, poverty among others. But you are the positive changes we need. Go out there and be that positive change. You must assess the future that is ahead of you and the question is what next,” he said.

The Chancellor of the university, Right…