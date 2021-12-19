Nigerians must take the bull by the horns to defend the soul of Nigeria —Ortom

Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom has charged Christians including all and sundry to take the bull by the horns to join forces and defend the soul of Nigeria and its unity.

Ortom, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Affairs and Civil Society, Pastor Blessed Ona, at the book presentation of the Archbishop of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) and the Bishop of Ibadan-North Diocese, Most Reverend Dr. Segun Okubadejo, at Premier Hotel, Ibadan Oyo State, adding that, “Nigeria belongs to all of us and this country should not turn to a place where injustice should not be questioned. This is what my principal has been fighting…