Over 20 killed, property destroyed by bandits in Giwa LGA

Military and Police authorities have reported to the Kaduna State Government that over 20 citizens were killed during attacks by bandits on several villages in Giwa local government area of the state.

According to the report, bandits attacked Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA leaving more than 20 residents dead as of the time of this update.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday said houses, trucks, and cars were also burnt along with agricultural produce at various farms.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with sadness, sent condolences to the families of the victims of the…