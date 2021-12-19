Reps committee tackles NIS over engagement of consultants to handle visa, passports processes at nation’s foreign missions

The House of Representatives Committee Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at the weekend tackled the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) over engagement of consultants to manage visa and passport related matters at the nation’s missions across the world.

Consequently, the committee being chaired by Dr Busayo Oluwole Oke summoned the Minister of Interior, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration to appear before it on Wednesday to address the issue.

The Committee issued the summon on the affected individuals when the Acting Comptroller General of the Service, Idris Jere, represented by an Assistant Comptroller General, Budget, Olubusola…