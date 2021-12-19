Setting goals for 2022 (II)

Last time we began looking at goal setting. We saw that goals are very critical to our success. Goals help us to track our success as we journey through life.

If you set goals and go after them with all the determination you can muster, your gifts will take you places that will amaze you. Les Brown

When we sit down to draw up our goals it helps us to organize our thinking so we can constructively build our lives. It will help us know what we need to do, how to get them done and when to do them. Goal setting helps us foresee our future and make plans how to arrive at that future.

Far too many people just live life as it comes and do just what is expected by society. They go to…