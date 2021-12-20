Another 5 killed in road accident 24 hours after 8 died in Bauchi

Barely 24 hours after a road accident along Dass – Tafawa Balewa road claimed 8 lives, another ghastly accident in Zalanga village of Ganjuwa LGA along Bauchi – Maiduguri highway has claimed 5 lives instantly.

The accident according to a resident of the village, Adamu Musa occured in the evening of Sunday when a Sharon commercial bus rammed into a trailer conveying charcoal from the bus in the area.

The resident told our Correspondent that the Sharon commercial bus was conveying traders from Darazo who had traveled to Alkaleri for market and were returning home.

He told our Correspondent that the trailer driver just got on to the road unexpectedly without caution of other…