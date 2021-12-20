Bauchi Police command deploy massively ahead of period

Bauchi State Police Command has assured people of the state of its readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of all citizens during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Command also said that it will collaborate with sister security Agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure that, the celebration was peaceful and hitch-free.

To this end therefore, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the deployment of officers and men comprising conventional police and other tactical teams of the Command as well as necessary logistics to all Churches and venues of events in the State.

Personnel deployed for this critical assignment…