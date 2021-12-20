Be on high alert for miscreants bent on testing FG’s will, Interior Minister tells Immigration, Prison, NSCDC officers

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has tasked officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) to be on high alert for miscreants who want to test the will of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

This is as he instructed all the officers to prevent any form of breach of security on any of the nation’s institutions, installations, facilities.

Aregbesola said the charge became expedient especially during the yuletide season but added that the officers are expected to extend their alertness beyond the yuletide period till March next year.

The Minister made this call at…