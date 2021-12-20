Beyond new pay structure for the police

REPORTS last week to the effect that the Federal Government had approved a 20 per cent salary increase for police personnel must be music to the ears of a cross section of Nigerians who have consistently advocated adequate compensation as a key component of broader police reform. Nigerian police personnel are notoriously underpaid (the starting salary of a fresh police recruit before the latest increase was a measly N9, 019.42 per month), which means that, although Nigerians uniformly decry corruption in the force, they nonetheless retain some sympathy for the checkpoint shenanigans of its rank and file.

As a matter of fact, increase in police emolument was one of the battle cries…